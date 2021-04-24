KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

