KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,325.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

