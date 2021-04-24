Kleros Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.41 or 0.01361022 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.