Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,895 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $132,000.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $129.00 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $131.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

