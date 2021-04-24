Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,942 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 164,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

