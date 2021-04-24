Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,555,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $245.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

