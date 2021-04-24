Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,981. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -526.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.