Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +28% (implying $194.8 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.35 million.

Knowles stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

