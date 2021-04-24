Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.10. 978,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 437.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $131,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

