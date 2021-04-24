Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
NYSE:PHG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.10. 978,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 437.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $131,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.