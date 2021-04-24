Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.