Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $482,166.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,853,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $67.14. 227,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

