K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €8.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.41 ($9.89).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €8.47 ($9.97). The stock had a trading volume of 847,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

