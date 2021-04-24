Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $63.68 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

