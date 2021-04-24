Kura Sushi USA’s (KRUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

