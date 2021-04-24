Kyber Network Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004747 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $483.84 million and approximately $66.78 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

