Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s (LIF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$37.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$40.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

