Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s (LIF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$37.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$18.53 and a one year high of C$40.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.