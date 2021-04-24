Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

