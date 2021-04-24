Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $615.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.29. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

