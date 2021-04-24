Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

WAT opened at $306.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.06. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

