Lear’s (LEA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $184.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.27.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96. Lear has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

