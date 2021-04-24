LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.94 ($161.11).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG traded up €1.10 ($1.29) on Friday, hitting €118.85 ($139.82). 123,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.70.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.