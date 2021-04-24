Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

