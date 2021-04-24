Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $330.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

