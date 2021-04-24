Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

KNSL opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

