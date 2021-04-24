Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,060 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.96 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

