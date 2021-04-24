Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $292.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.