Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $48.60 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

