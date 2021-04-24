Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 36.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

