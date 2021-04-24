Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.