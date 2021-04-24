Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $111.38. 4,611,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

