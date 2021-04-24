Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,432. SuperCom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

