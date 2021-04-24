Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Miriam L. Haas Sells 5,431 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.