LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 56% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $143,560.68 and approximately $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006336 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

