Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

