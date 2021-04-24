Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average is $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

