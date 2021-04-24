Linear (LINA) Trading Down 40.4% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $269.45 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

