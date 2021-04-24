Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $246,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

