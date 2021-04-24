Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 43.42 ($0.57).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.64 ($0.56) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have bought a total of 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993 over the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

