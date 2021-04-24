LockTrip (LOC) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $76.03 million and $141,623.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00010181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

