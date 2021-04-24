Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LZAGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 185,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,354. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

