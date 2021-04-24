Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -320.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $71.24.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

