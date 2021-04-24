Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CRS stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

