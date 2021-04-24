Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $793,000 Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

