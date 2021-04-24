Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $809,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

