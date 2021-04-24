Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

