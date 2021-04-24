Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

