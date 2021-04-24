Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

