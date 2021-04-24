LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $148.58. 322,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,214. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.