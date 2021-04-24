LPL Financial LLC Invests $182,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

