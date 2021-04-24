LPL Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.76 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

